Kathua rape case: High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI probe

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking transfer of investigation in the Kathua gangrape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

A bench of the high court observed that the since the case was being monitored by the apex court, a clarification was required on whether the high court could exercise its power to transfer the probe to a different agency.

The latest plea for a CBI probe into the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakharwal girl in January this year was filed by two accused Sanjhi Ram and his son Vishal Jangotra, apparently after the J&K Crime Branch’s SIT submitted some fresh evidence before the trial court last month.

Ram is one of the main accused and is charged with conspiracy among other offences. A total of eight people, including a juvenile, have been charged.

In its second chargesheet, the Crime Branch told the trial court that Ram had given money to two policemen, who are also accused, for destroying evidence. It submitted documents, allegedly showing withdrawal of the sum, as evidence.

On Friday, Ram had pleaded before the court that he had withdrawn Rs 2 lakh between December 16 and 24 last year for hosting a lunch, post his retirement on November 30. He also said that he withdrew Rs 80,000 between January 7 and 10. “Even otherwise, the total amount said to have been paid, is much more than the amount withdrawn by respondent No 2,” he said in the plea.

In the chargesheet, the Crime Branch also produced evidence to nullify claims of Jangotra that at the time of the crime, he was in Meerut to take an exam.

Advocate Rubal Garg, who appeared on behalf of the accused, said they would now approach the apex court to seek transfer of the probe to the CBI.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App