Kathua rape case: Court asks SIT to respond to torture claims

The Pathankot sessions court on Tuesday directed members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch, probing the Kathua gangrape and murder case, to individually respond to an application filed by an accused in the case, claiming he was tortured by the probe team.

In an application on Monday, the accused, who has claimed to be a juvenile but is being treated as an adult, said that on June 23 he was taken out of the Kathua District Jail on the pretext of a bone ossification test and was later beaten up by the SIT members. The court had ordered for the medical test to determine the age of the accused.

The accused also claimed that he was taken to the Crime Branch office in Jammu and forced to write an application confessing his involvement in the case.

SSP Crime Branch Ramesh Jalla had on Monday denied the allegations and told The Indian Express that the accused was taken out of the jail as the medical board had called him for the second day.

The prosecution filed a short response to the plea on Tuesday. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the response and directed the SIT members to file individual affidavits by July 9.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government following a plea against a trial court order that directed bone ossification test on the accused. The J&K government has been asked to respond to the petition by July 10.

