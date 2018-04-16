Kathua gangrape victim’s lawyer: Being called anti-Hindu, I can be raped or killed

Kathua rape: Deepika Singh Rajawat also alleged that she is being labelled as an ‘anti-Hindu’ and facing social boycott for taking up the case of child rape victim who was found murdered in January. (Express photo by Tashi) Kathua rape: Deepika Singh Rajawat also alleged that she is being labelled as an ‘anti-Hindu’ and facing social boycott for taking up the case of child rape victim who was found murdered in January. (Express photo by Tashi)

Following the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, the victim’s lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat on Monday stated that she fears for her life and is being socially boycotted for taking up the sensitive case. “Today, I don’t know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won’t allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don’t know how I can survive,” the advocate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also alleged that she is being labelled as an ‘anti-Hindu’ and is facing social boycott for taking up the case of the rape victim who was found murdered in January. Talking to ANI, Rajawat also said that she would approach the Supreme Court and demand police security for herself as well as her family amid growing concerns for her safety.

“I will tell this to the Supreme Court. I am feeling bad and it’s really unfortunate. You can well imagine my plight. But, I will stand for justice and we would seek justice for the eight-year-old girl,” she said.

Earlier today, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said a panel has been formed to probe the actions of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association lawyers, who had stopped police from filing a chargesheet in the Kathua rape and murder case.

In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed: one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing chargesheet against the eight accused.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, were forced to resign following accusations of attending a rally in support of the eight gangrape-murder accused men.

