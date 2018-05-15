Kathua gangrape-murder case: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea filed by three witnesses accusing police of coercion

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the plea of the three witnesses, who are students of the same college in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar as a juvenile accused in the case. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the plea of the three witnesses, who are students of the same college in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar as a juvenile accused in the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on May 16 a plea of three witnesses in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir Police of harassment and coercion.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the plea of the three witnesses, who are students of the same college in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar as a juvenile accused in the case.

Advocate Ravi Sharma, who was appearing on behalf of the three petitioners, said his clients had recorded their statements before a magistrate under CrPC section 164, but were now being summoned by the police to record them again.

Stating that the petitioners were ready to cooperate in the probe, Sharma requested the court that any further interrogation should be done “in presence of a magistrate” and that the petitioners should be “permitted to be accompanied by their lawyer”.

The three witnesses, in their statements before the magistrate, had said they gave statements to the police under coercion.

On May 7, the top court had transferred the trial in the gangrape and murder case from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab. However, the court refrained from handing over the probe to CBI, saying there was no need to do this as the investigation has been conducted and the chargesheet filed.

The eight-year-old victim, hailing from a minority nomadic community, had disappeared from near her home in a village close to Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the area a week later.

