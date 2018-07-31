Kathua gangrape-murder case: In supplementary chargesheet, SIT adds 132 witnesses, fresh evidence

There are already 221 witnesses in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. (Representational Image) There are already 221 witnesses in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch Monday submitted additional evidence in the Kathua gangrape and murder case before Pathankot Sessions Court to “nullify” claim of an accused that he was in Meerut at the time of crime. The supplementary chargesheet mainly comprises evidence collected by the Special Investigation Team since submission of the first chargesheet in April.

While no additional accused was named in the latest chargesheet, 132 more witnesses have been added. There are already 221 witnesses in the case. Police have said in the chargesheet that accused Vishal Jangotra, who had claimed that he was in Meerut at the time of crime for an exam, tried to create an alibi and resorted to manipulation in attendance records to give an impression that he was not in Kathua at the time of the occurrence of crime. “The FSL reports clearly indicate tampering of the attendance sheets and points to the fact that access to the attendance sheets has been given to the accused Vishal Jangotra and that the answer sheets of examination dated January 12 and 15 were written by accused Vishal Jangotra subsequently,” the chargesheet reads.

Police have also submitted analysis of data retrieved from Jangotra’s phone to prove “that he was deeply perturbed and as a result of his guilty conscience was apprehensive about his arrest in the case well before the investigating agency had taken any step in this behalf against him.”

On the aspect of arraying officials of the college — where Jongotra studied — as accused, police have said that material collected so far is not sufficient to “work out individual liability and specific charges” against them.

Evidence of money trail has also been included. Police have submitted records of bank withdrawals to prove that accused “Sanji Ram had got enough money with him, which was paid by him to accused police officials as bribe for ensuring destruction of evidence…” Medical reports on the sedative given to the eight-year-old victim by the accused have been submitted with the chargesheet. The victim was “continuously administered overdose of Clonazepam, rendering her incapacitated to resist rape and her murder,” the chargesheet says.

Call analysis reports of accused police officers and other accused are also part of the latest evidence.

There are eight accused in the case — former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Ram’s son Vishal and a juvenile who is undergoing a separate trial. Two investigating officers — Head Constable Tilak Raj and S-I Anand Dutta — are accused of destroying crucial evidence.

