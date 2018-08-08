Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Kathua case: Supreme Court to hear plea on activist’s arrest on ‘false rape charge’

The petition said the rape charges were framed on July 31 and were unbelievable and fanciful. Hussain has also been booked in a dowry case lodged by his estranged wife, it said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2018 5:43:50 am
Supreme court of India. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea claiming that Talib Hussain, an activist who led the public campaign for justice in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, has been arrested on false rape charges and was being harassed by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

A plea moved through Hussain’s cousin, alleging that he has been detained unlawfully, was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra which agreed to take it up. The petition said the rape charges were framed on July 31 and were unbelievable and fanciful. Hussain has also been booked in a dowry case lodged by his estranged wife, it said.

The state police which investigated the Kathua case has filed the main chargesheet against seven persons and a separate chargesheet against a juvenile.

