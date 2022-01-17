Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack, according to DD News. He was 83.

A recipient of the country’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, he was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937 in a well-known Kathak dancing family.

The news comes just days after his nephew and disciple Pt Munna Shukla passed away following a brief illness at 78.

Pandit Birju Maharaj donned several hats during his lifetime. While he was best known as a Kathak dancer, he was an equally prolific singer, poet and painter.

