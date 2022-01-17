scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was 83 years old and died of a heart attack.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 7:50:37 am
Kathak dancer Pt Birju Maharaj performs on the last day of the Old Fort Dance festival at Purana Qila in 2015. (Express File Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack, according to DD News. He was 83.

A recipient of the country’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, he was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937 in a well-known Kathak dancing family.

The news comes just days after his nephew and disciple Pt Munna Shukla passed away following a brief illness at 78.

Pandit Birju Maharaj donned several hats during his lifetime. While he was best known as a Kathak dancer, he was an equally prolific singer, poet and painter.

More details are awaited.

