Kashmir’s first corona patient recovers; 11 fresh cases reported in J&K

Eight fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Kashmir on Monday, and three in Jammu, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 49. However, the first person in Kashmir to be infected by COVID-19 has recovered, with two of her test reports negative.

“Her two tests have been found negative. She is doing well and has recovered. The patient is currently in the hospital and would be discharged when should after she completes her quarantine,” SKIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq Jan told The Indian Express.

The fresh cases in Kashmir were reported a day after a man, who tested positive, succumbed to the infection. He was the second coronavirus-related death in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal on Monday said cases have been reported in Srinagar and Shopian. “Four more cases detected positive in Kashmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground,” he posted. He also tweeted that three fresh cases were reported from Jammu.

He later tweeted that more cases have been reported from Kashmir and the total number in J&K had risen to 49. However, he didn’t give any details from which district the new cases were been reported.

Following the cases reported in Shopian, two villages in the district were declared as “red zones” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kashmir Divisional Commi-ssioner Pandurang K Pole has asked Deputy Commissioners to constitute a village/ward level team for containment and surveillance of COVID-19.

