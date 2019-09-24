Kashmiris need not fear losing land, jobs after scrapping of special status: RSS chief

Seeking to allay apprehensions that Kashmiris would lose land and jobs after the scrapping of J&K special status under Article 370, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the move would remove the barriers that existed between them and the rest of the nation, PTI reported.

Bhagwat, who was interacting with journalists from foreign media in the national capital, said before the defanging of Article 370, Kashmiris were “alienated”. “Whatever fears they have about losing land and jobs should be allayed,” PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

In a statement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said, “This interaction was part of the continuous process where the ‘Sarsanghchalak’ (chief) engages in constructive dialogue with people from different walks of the society.”

The RSS chief also touched upon various issues like National Register of Citizens, economic slowdown and mob lynching incidents.

On National Register of Citizens in Assam, Bhagwat said the exercise was not about expelling people but about identifying the citizens. “There is no place for Hindus in the world except India,” the statement said.

On homosexuality, Bhagwat said it was a “variation” and not an “abnormality”. “They should be treated as equal human beings and integrated into society,” PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

On the backdrop of several lynching incidents being reported from Jharkhand in recent months, the RSS chief said the organisation condemned all forms of violence and its volunteers should try to stop such incidents.

“If a swayamsevak is found guilty, we will disown him and the law should follow its own course,” Bhagwat said.

In September alone, at least three similar incidents have been reported across Jharkhand. In the last three years, at least 21 people have died in mob violence across the state. The lynchings have stemmed from accusations of animal slaughter, theft and child lifting rumours among others.

Bhagwat, also told foreign journalists that the RSS would never be a political body and “the Hindutva it espouses is about unity in diversity”.

When asked about his views on the economic slowdown, with GDP growth falling to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal, Bhagwat said that there was “no policy paralysis” since Narendra Modi became prime minister.

-With PTI inputs