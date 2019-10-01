Kashmiris are happy, Valley on road to progress, says J P Nadda

BJP national working president J P Nadda blamed the first Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru for the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that it was the consequence of the Article 370.

Nadda was speaking on scrapping of article 370 at an event, ‘One Country, One Constitution’, in Chandigarh.

“Prior to implementation of Peoples Representation Act in J&K when the elections were held, under pressure from Sheikh Abdullah, Jawahar Lal Nehru had the nomination papers of most of Prajapati Parishad rejected and hence all 75 MLAs were from one party,” Nadda said.

“Taking advantage of this Sheikh Abdullah termed the Vidhan Sabha as Constituent Assembly. This was opposed and 15,000 people courted arrest. Subsequently, Nehru and Abdullah entered into the Delhi accord which was neither signed nor constitutional. This provided for a separate constitution for J&K. Any law of India will only be applicable after J&K assembly passes it. This bred terrorism,” he alleged.

“Today the dream of One India, One constitution is fulfilled. Jammu and Kashmir is now on the road to progress. Two AIIMS are being constructed there. Moreover, the Barawals, Gujjars, Valmikis and others will also get their rights now. Women will also have the freedom to marry as per their choice, without the fear of losing their property rights,” Nadda said.

Evading the reports of protest in the Valley, Nadda said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy. He said, “The constitution stated that the Article 370 was temporary and transitional.” Stating that former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and IK Gujaral, and former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani hailed from West Pakistan, he said, “Those who came from West Pakistan and settled in Jammu and Kashmir had no right to contest an election or to vote before the abrogation of the Article.”

“Earlier there were two kinds of citizenship in Jammu and Kashmir, first one was a permanent resident certificate and another was a non-permanent resident certificate (NPRC),” he said.

Talking about the lack of political reservation for Bakarwal, a tribal community, he said, “Safai Karamcharis from Punjab who settled in Jammu and Kashmir were given the NPRC. If a woman married a man holding the NPRC, she lost the right over property.”

“Omar Abdullah and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had passed a Bill under which children of such women were denied right to property,” he said. Nadda accused leaders of the PDP and the NC of being unjust to the children of Jammu and Kashmir. “You ask leaders of the PDP and the NC, where do their children study and live. While their wards stay abroad, they play with the lives of children in Jammu and Kashmir,” alleged Nadda. He said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that the Panchayati Raj Act would be implemented in the Valley, but it could not happen. The BJP leader said there was great tourism potential in the region but no steps had been taken to make full use of it.

“Handicrafts of the Valley has been world famous, it just required international marketing. However, some people acted as impediments in the development of Jammu and Kashmir and indulged in corruption. The Jammu and Kashmir bank is an example of that. Whosoever indulged in corruption will not be spared under the Modi regime,” said Nadda.

On the occasion, Nadda also inaugurated a lift and a newly constructed floor in the party office at Kamlam. As part of the ‘Jan Jagran’ and ‘Jan Sampark’ program, he also met citizens at the residence of PC Dogra, former DGP Punjab and presented a booklet on the Article 370 and 35A.