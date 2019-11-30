Kashmiri truck driver says beaten by cops, inquiry initiated

The Faridabad Police have initiated an inquiry after a truck driver was allegedly beaten up by a police officer in Ballabgarh on Friday.

Mohammed Maqbool, the driver, hails from Kashmir’s Yusmarg. He was on his way to Srinagar when the policeman allegedly thrashed him and his friends for stopping the truck on the expressway.

Maqbool said, “We were carrying pipes from Kolkata to Srinagar for a government project. In Faridabad, near the Maujpur toll plaza, I stopped the truck since I wanted to take some rest and let someone else drive. As I stepped out of the truck, the policeman came in his van and shouted at me.”

He alleged that the policeman, a sub-inspector posted with the Ballabhgarh police station, was accompanied by three constables. “They pinned me to the ground and kicked me. I told them to let me go but they didn’t listen. They also thrashed my friends and later took Rs 30,000 from our wallets,” Maqbool alleged.

In a video that later surfaced online, Maqbool shows his injuries and alleges that he was beaten brutally for an hour.

Police said they have initiated an inquiry in the matter.

“We have not received any complaint from the man or any witnesses. Through the video, we have taken cognizance of the matter and officers are looking into this. If allegations made by the driver are true, then we will take strict action against the accused policeman,” said Faridabad Police Commissioner K K Rao.