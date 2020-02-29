Lawyers for Kashmiri students held for sedition file bail plea under police cover

Police escort the three Kashmiri students facing sedition charges from a court in Hubbali on Monday. (PTI/File) Police escort the three Kashmiri students facing sedition charges from a court in Hubbali on Monday. (PTI/File)

The lawyers for the three Kashmiri students arrested for sedition in Karnataka filed a petition for their bail on Friday under police protection.

Earlier, on February 24, they had failed to file the plea due to protests by local lawyers in Dharwad. The Karnataka High Court had subsequently warned that attempts to stop the filing of their bail plea would be treated as contempt of court.

“The petition has been filed and it has been taken on record and the matter has been posted for hearing on March 2,’’ said former state public prosecutor and senior advocate B T Venkatesh who moved the high court along with 23 other advocates after the Hubballi Bar Association passed a resolution on February 15 opposing legal representation for the Kashmiri students and calling upon lawyers to “boycott anti-nationals”.

Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, who are pursuing an engineering course at a college in Hubballi, were arrested on February 15 and charged with sedition over a video in which they were purportedly heard singing along a song that had the words “Pakistan Zindabad”.

A group of advocates linked to civil liberties and human rights groups then approached high court. On February 20, a division bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka issued orders for the police to provide protection to lawyers from Bengaluru to approach courts in Dharwad on behalf of the arrested students.

The court also said “such resolutions passed by the Bar Associations are wholly illegal and against all traditions of the Bar and against professional ethics’’.

However, on February 24, when advocates from Bengaluru tried to file a bail petition for the arrested Kashmiri students at the Dharwad district court, they were prevented by other lawyers from doing so. The lawyers approached the high court again and the court thereafter summoned the Hubballi Bar Association officials.

On Thursday, the high court warned that preventing the filing of a bail plea for the students would amount to contempt of court. The Hubballi Bar Association volunteered to issue a new resolution to cancel its February 15 resolution.

On Friday, when the bail pleas were field, no protests were held on the premises of the Dharwad court but a few protesters raised slogans against the students outside the premises.

