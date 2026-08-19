Police step in after claims that 2 Kashmiris studying in Bhopal faced pressure to vacate rented home

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhopal Zone IV, Adarshkant Shukla said a meeting took place between the police and society residents where they were advised to not indulge in discriminatory practices. (File photo)

Allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats against two Kashmiri pharmacy students in Bhopal prompted the Madhya Pradesh police to intervene.

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking his immediate intervention into allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats against two Kashmiri students pursuing pharmacy studies in Bhopal under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

In a letter dated August 18, JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said the two students, who are studying at TRUBA Institute of Pharmacy after being selected under PMSSS, were currently living in rented accommodation in Bhopal, as the college does not have hostel facilities available to them.