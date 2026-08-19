Police step in after claims that 2 Kashmiris studying in Bhopal faced pressure to vacate rented home

Students' association flags harassment, police say residents have been told not to indulge in discrimination.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalAug 19, 2026 04:16 PM IST
bhopal, kashmiri students,Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhopal Zone IV, Adarshkant Shukla said a meeting took place between the police and society residents where they were advised to not indulge in discriminatory practices. (File photo)
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Allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats against two Kashmiri pharmacy students in Bhopal prompted the Madhya Pradesh police to intervene.

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking his immediate intervention into allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats against two Kashmiri students pursuing pharmacy studies in Bhopal under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

In a letter dated August 18, JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said the two students, who are studying at TRUBA Institute of Pharmacy after being selected under PMSSS, were currently living in rented accommodation in Bhopal, as the college does not have hostel facilities available to them.

The association alleged that “certain members of the local colony/society and other fringe elements” had been “continuously pressuring the students to evict them solely because they are from Jammu & Kashmir.” It further alleged that the students’ landlord had been warned that “if the students are not removed from the premises, the concerned individuals may forcibly enter the property and throw them out.”

Describing the situation as a matter concerning the students’ safety, dignity and educational continuity, the association said the students had conveyed that their fear had become “extremely vulnerable” and that they were uncertain about where they could safely stay and whether they could continue their education without fear.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhopal Zone IV, Adarshkant Shukla told The Indian Express that a meeting took place between the police and society residents where they were advised to not indulge in discriminatory practices.

“We visited the two students and spoke to them. They told us no direct threat was given to them by the residents. We spoke to the residents and landlord and asked them to ensure the students are not removed from the premises. They were sensitised on this issue and asked not to indulge in any discriminatory practices,” Shukla said.

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The JKSA had urged the Chief Minister’s office to direct the Bhopal police and district administration to “intervene immediately, speak directly with the students, verify the allegations on the ground, and take appropriate legal action against anyone found responsible”.

“Students from every part of India who come to the State for education are able to live and study in a safe, peaceful and welcoming environment,” the letter said, adding that Madhya Pradesh hosts students from “diverse regions, communities and backgrounds” and its educational institutions should remain spaces where young people can pursue their aspirations without fear.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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