Kashmiri students’ assault in Maharashtra: Prime accused sent to magisterial custody

A court in Yavatmal, Maharashtra on Friday sent Ajinkya Motke, 28, the prime accused in Thursday’s assault on two Kashmiri students in the city, to magisterial custody and granted bail to three others, who were arrested for allegedly helping him.

Advertising

All four were arrested late Thursday night. Yavatmal police identified the three suspected accomplices as Abhinav Wadgure, 28, Gaurishankar Mane, 28, and Amit Moon, 22. The police have booked them under different IPC Sections.

The four were members of Yuva Sena, the Shiv Sena’s youth wing. Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray removed them from the organisation after the incident.

In a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday, Thackeray stated, “As of last evening, the Party has sacked those involved in the act. J&K is a part of India and no Indian, or for that matter, nobody should face the brunt of anger that is towards terrorism. We understand the angst but it must be against terror, not innocent people.

In a statement, Yavatmal police said senior officers went to the institute where the Kashmiri students were enrolled and guided authorities on their security.

Advertising

“Vigil had been increased in the area where they (students from Kashmir) reside and phone numbers of their landlords have been collected,” the police said.