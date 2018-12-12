Kashmiri student missing, family in Greater Noida to file complaint

A 19-year-old Kashmiri student went missing from his college premises in Greater Noida on Saturday. His family, which travelled from Handwara to Greater Noida, filed a formal police complaint on Tuesday.

Advertising

The student, Aashim Hussain, went missing from Knowledge Park on Saturday. His family hasn’t been able to contact him since.

“A missing persons complaint has been registered by the family. His phone has been switched off since Saturday. We will speak to his friends and college authorities to ascertain his location,” Circle Officer (Greater Noida 1) Nishank Sharma said.

Aashim is a first-year BTech student of GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management. His father, Aashiq Maqbool, is a contractor while his mother Haalema is a homemaker. Both live in Kashmir.

Advertising

Aashim’s flatmate and senior Muhammad Ilyas claimed he had been barred from appearing for the semester examinations due to short attendance.

“On October 15, he was diagnosed with dengue, so he went home for a few days. When he came back on November 8, he was informed that there is a possibility he would not be able to take the exams. A month later, it was confirmed in the final list that he would have to repeat the semester. I am not sure if this is why he left,” he claimed.

Ilyas said the last time he spoke to Aashim was on Saturday evening, when he told him that he would return to their flat from a friend’s place situated near campus.

Aashim’s father said: “He was a very simple boy who never gave any trouble. We think he was embarrassed to tell us he couldn’t take the exams. He had Rs 6,000-7,000, which he withdrew in full the day he disappeared. We are hoping he is safe and returns home soon.”

Aashim spoke to his mother around 7 pm on Saturday. “He said he was sitting outside his flat and will go in to cook something. We heard noises of a moving car and asked him about it, but he said nothing,” his father said.

College authorities could not be contacted for a comment.