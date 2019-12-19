Kashmiri student arrested over Instagram post in Udaipur

She has been arrested as police were investigating the allegation. (Representational Image) She has been arrested as police were investigating the allegation. (Representational Image)

An engineering student from Kashmir was picked up and subsequently released by the Udaipur police on Wednesday over a social media post on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mudassir Lone, a third year BTech student at S S College of Engineering in Udaipur, had updated his Instagram status on Tuesda. His senior, Imran Manzoor said, “Some students asked him to take it down and apologise but he refused. Then on Wednesday evening, when he went outside the college, some students asked him to apologise. He denied. The students then manhandled him.” Subsequently, Lone was summoned by the warden. “The local police and the MD took him inside a room… The police then handcuffed him and took him away,” Manzoor said.

Udaipur SP K C Bishnoi said, “The student was taken for investigation but no case was made out against him and he was released.” College MD Abhay Singhvi did not respond to calls.

