Hurriyat’s Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appears before NIA in Delhi

Kashmiri separatist leader and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi for questioning in connection with a terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to NIA’s third summons in the past one month, Mirwaiz agreed to come to Delhi to join he investigation. He had refused two summons, earlier, citing safety concerns and asked to be examined in Srinagar.

He was provided security upon his arrival at Delhi airport as was assured by the NIA. Hurriyat Conference leaders Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Maulana Abbas Ansari accompanied him as decided in a meeting of the Hurriyat held on Sunday in Srinagar.

“Despite having nothing to do with the matter, Mirwaiz, through his legal counsel, had said that he was ready to cooperate in the investigation but had asked the agency to hold it in Srinagar as he had several genuine concerns including serious security concerns in New Delhi,” a Hurriyat spokesperson told The Indian Express.

“NIA has refused to conduct the investigation in Srinagar but said in the notice that it would take care of his security concern,” he said. However, he further said that it is “unfortunate” that they are insisting on the investigation in Delhi.

Mirwaiz is the first separatist leader who has refused to appear in person before the investigating agency. The NIA had first summoned Mirwaiz on March 11, asking him to appear before it in a terror-funding probe in which several separatist leaders have already been arrested.

In a separate statement issued by Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, it said that NIA has summoned son of Dr Naeem-ul-Zaffer Geelani.

“Naeem is a heart patient under regular supervision of doctors and psychological stress can be very fatal for him. If questioning anybody including my son is must they can do so in the valley,” Syed Ali Shah Geelani said on Sunday. Earlier Geelani’s younger son Dr Naseem Geelani was summoned by NIA and ED for questioning.