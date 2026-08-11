After threat letter, Kashmiri Pandits working in Valley asked to stay at home

After a threat letter was posted online warning Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley to “change their ways”, and publishing the details of some of them, the Jammu and Kashmir government is learnt to have instructed departments under it to send Kashmiri Pandit employees on leave. The government is also learnt to have asked them to remain alert and move to safer places.

This letter emerged around a week after the two migrant workers were killed at a brick kiln in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on July 31, putting the security establishment on high alert.

Police sources say they are verifying the authenticity of the letter circulated online by a group called the United Liberation Council, which could be another front of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).