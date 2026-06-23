Kashmiri Pandits visit Kheer Bhawani temple for mela, welcomed by residents, leaders

It is one of the most religiously significant days for Kashmiri Pandits and has been a symbol of communal unity in the Kashmir Valley.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 07:04 AM IST
Kashmiri Pandits visit Kheer Bhawani temple for mela, welcomed by residents, leadersDevotees light diyas at the Kheer Bhawani Temple during the annual mela in Ganderbal, J&K, on Monday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
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Thousands of people belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community from different parts of the country assembled at Tulmulla, around 30 km from Srinagar, on Sunday to celebrate Zyeshtha Ashtami and take part in the Kheer Bhawani Mela.

It is one of the most religiously significant days for Kashmiri Pandits and has been a symbol of communal unity in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, as Pandits from the Valley and other parts of the country paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district’s Tulumulla, they were welcomed by local residents and authorities.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the temple, and the Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq greeted the Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Zyeshtha Ashtami.

Also Read | Jyeshtha Ashtami and the Kheer Bhawani temple: A sacred spring’s significance in Kashmiri Pandit heritage

Tight security arrangements were in place as people poured into Tulmulla from early Monday morning and offered milk and kheer (rice pudding) to the goddess. A large number of tourists also arrived at the temple.

The annual festival gives a rare opportunity to Kashmiri Pandits living outside the Valley to return for a few days and to pay obeisance at the sacred temple. The Kheer Bhawani Temple, dedicated to the Goddess Ragnya Devi, is one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites in Kashmir.

Lt Governor Sinha offered prayers at the temple also interacted with the Kashmiri Pandit community. “Today, I prayed for the well-being, peace and prosperity of all. May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani be upon everyone. This year, the number of devotees visiting the holy shrine is higher compared to previous years,” Sinha told reporters.

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Extending greetings on the occasion, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited the temple a couple of days earlier, expressed hope that the festival would “further strengthen the bonds of harmony, brotherhood and rich composite cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti visited the temple on Monday and said, “I am happy that they (Kashmiri Pandits) are coming and that the people here are giving them a warm welcome.”

“I would appeal to them that whatever happened in the past, they should forget that and focus on the future,” she added. She asked the Pandits to sideline people “who weaponise their sufferings”.

The Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, extended his greeting to Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion. “May this day renew the spirit of mutual respect, brotherhood and the shared heritage of Kashmir that we inherited,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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