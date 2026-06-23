Kashmiri Pandits visit Kheer Bhawani temple for mela, welcomed by residents, leaders

Devotees light diyas at the Kheer Bhawani Temple during the annual mela in Ganderbal, J&K, on Monday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Thousands of people belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community from different parts of the country assembled at Tulmulla, around 30 km from Srinagar, on Sunday to celebrate Zyeshtha Ashtami and take part in the Kheer Bhawani Mela.

It is one of the most religiously significant days for Kashmiri Pandits and has been a symbol of communal unity in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, as Pandits from the Valley and other parts of the country paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district’s Tulumulla, they were welcomed by local residents and authorities.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the temple, and the Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq greeted the Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Zyeshtha Ashtami.