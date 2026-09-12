‘Returned with hope…’: After threats, Kashmiri Pandit staffers write to Amit Shah

The letter has asked the Union Home minister to ensure “legitimate property rights and grievances” of displaced Kashmiri Pandits are “transparent and legally sound”. (File Photo)

Saying that there is a perception among many Kashmiri Pandits that “complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed” as they had hoped and the “atmosphere of uncertainty” is making rebuilding extremely difficult, employees from the community working in the Valley have shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

WHY IT MATTERS Over last two months, a number of threat letters have come out against the community, particularly migrant Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley. In some of the letters, addresses and phone numbers have also been published

They have demanded a thorough investigation into threat letters, identification of and punishments to people behind them, strengthening of security of employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s package, and a comprehensive security audit of the community and its settlements.

“There is a perception among many of us that the process of our complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed as we had hoped. We are trying to rebuild our lives here, but the atmosphere of uncertainty makes this process extremely difficult,” stated the letter written by All PM Package Employees Forum on Friday.