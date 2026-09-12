‘Returned with hope…’: After threats, Kashmiri Pandit staffers write to Amit Shah

4 min readUpdated: Sep 12, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Saying that there is a perception among many Kashmiri Pandits that “complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed” as they had hoped and the “atmosphere of uncertainty” is making rebuilding extremely difficult, employees from the community working in the Valley have shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
WHY IT MATTERS
Over last two months, a number of threat letters have come out against the community, particularly migrant Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley. In some of the letters, addresses and phone numbers have also been published
They have demanded a thorough investigation into threat letters, identification of and punishments to people behind them, strengthening of security of employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s package, and a comprehensive security audit of the community and its settlements.
“There is a perception among many of us that the process of our complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed as we had hoped. We are trying to rebuild our lives here, but the atmosphere of uncertainty makes this process extremely difficult,” stated the letter written by All PM Package Employees Forum on Friday.
‘Cannot be viewed in isolation’
“We are particularly concerned about the recent increase in threatening letters and intimidation directed towards Kashmiri Hindus and PM Package employees. These developments cannot be viewed in isolation. We remember that during the 1990s, threatening letters and notices were among the early warning signs that created fear among Kashmiri Hindu families and contributed to the atmosphere that ultimately resulted in their mass displacement,” it added.
Over the last two months, several threat letters have been issued, particularly migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who are working in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Programme. In some of the letters, the names, residential addresses and cellphone numbers of these employees have also been published.
Seeking intervention from the Home Minister, the employees have urged him to take the recent threatening letters with “utmost seriousness” and demand a thorough probe.
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“Identify and take strict legal action against those responsible for issuing threats, intimidation or inciting violence,” read the letter. “Strengthen intelligence gathering and preventive security measures around PM Package employees, their families and residential colonies.”
Calling for a “comprehensive security review” of these employees and their settlements, the letter has urged the Home Minister to “closely monitor any emerging pattern of targeted intimidation”.
Torn between livelihood and personal safety
“Ensure that employees are not compelled to choose between their livelihood and their personal safety,” the letter said. “Establish an effective mechanism through which PM Package employees can immediately report threats and receive timely protection.”
The letter has asked the Union Home minister to ensure “legitimate property rights and grievances” of displaced Kashmiri Pandits are “transparent and legally sound”.
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Pointing out that Kashmiri Pandits have been making “sincere but extremely difficult efforts” to resettle in Kashmir and rebuild lives since 2016, the letter said, “We returned with hope, courage and faith in the Government of India and made every possible effort to live peacefully, work honestly and become part of the social fabric of the Valley once again.”
However, since 2021, the letter said, “The targeted killings of civilians and members of the Kashmiri Hindu community have created a deep sense of fear among our families. Every such incident revives the painful memories of the 1990s and raises a genuine concern that Kashmiri Hindus may once again be forced into displacement from their homeland.”