Kashmiri Pandits journey back to Valley ‘in search of lost homes’

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had on March 31 extended an invitation for Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had on March 31 extended an invitation for Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In three buses and seven cars, more than a hundred Kashmiri Pandits started from J&K House in New Delhi on Monday “in search of lost homes”. Many are travelling back to their homeland after 28 years.

Armed with a new confidence in the PDP-BJP government, “on the auspicious day of Zysetha Asthami”, members of the group called this a “yatra” to their “matrubhumi”. The first stop will be the temple of Mata Kheer Bhawani on the outskirts of Srinagar.

According to Satish Mahaldar, from the Kashmiri Educational and Cultural Society, the organiser for the yatra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had on March 31 extended an invitation for Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley. Following that, the group made plans to look up their old homes and relatives and neighbours. “Not just the Pandits, but the Muslims and Sikhs who lived with us, were all like family, this is an attempt to reunite with them as well,” Mahaldar said.

“We also want to see for ourselves whether the assurances provided to us are true in spirit. We are putting our trust in the Chief minister and Prime Minister with the hope that these are not just election promises,” he added.

The J&K government has made travel arrangements for the group and “all expenses will be borne by the state”.

Members of the group said this was being considered as an important step in facilitating the return of Kashmiri Pandits who were uprooted in the early 1990s.

