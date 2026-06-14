Kashmiri Pandits’ homecoming is ‘truest victory’, says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha lights a lamp during the launch of the e-edition of the collected works of Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that a moment of “transformation” is here for the Kashmiri Pandit community and the homecoming of “those uprooted from their homeland,” is the truest victory.

Sinha was speaking at the Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave in Srinagar and he called upon the distinguished members of Kashmiri Pandit community to set up industries, academic and cultural institutions in Jammu Kashmir that will become the immortal story of their heritage and provide opportunities to generations to come.

“Lives marked by pain and struggle gave the Kashmiri Pandit community only two choices- despair or rebuilding. They chose creation, rebuilding and selfless service and in doing so, the community made history. Carrying the weight of massacre, they never turned away from their purpose,” Sinha said.