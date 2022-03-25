Kashmiri Pandit group files curative plea in Supreme Court

A Kashmiri Pandit organisation Thursday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s 2017 order which had turned down a plea for an investigation into the “mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90 and subsequent years” and the “reasons for non-prosecution of FIRs” of the incidents.

The plea by ‘Roots in Kashmir’ referred to the SC orders dismissing its writ petition on July 24, 2017 and the review petition against this on October 25, 2017 on the ground that more than 27 years had elapsed in the matter and evidence is unlikely to be available.

The curative petition contended that the SC was “not justified at all in dismissing the writ petition at the admission stage by merely on presumption” of evidence being unavailable due to passage of time, and pointed out multiple cases to back its assertion.

The SC ruling dismissing its petition and review is also “contrary” to what the SC had said in the 2007 decision in Japani Sahoo vs. Chandra Sekhar Mohanty that “a crime never dies”, the plea said.