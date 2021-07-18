L-G: Officials must reach out to Kashmiri migrants… many willing to return

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday asked officials to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

“There are many families living in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and other parts of the country and abroad who are willing to return home or register themselves. Officials of the UT Government must roll out an extensive exercise to reach out to them through proper means of communication,” Sinha said while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Department in Srinagar, according to a statement.

“First of all, we must ensure that the entire population of Kashmiri migrants is registered with the J&K government,’’ he said, adding that “many people yearn for their old lives and would like to return to their homeland”.

“Some families are well settled elsewhere but may want to come here to pay obeisance to their motherland and get registered as Kashmiri migrants. Work on this with utmost sensitivity and sincerity,” the Lt Governor said.