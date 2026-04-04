Kashmir man’s killing in Army encounter echoes in Assembly

The Ganderbal encounter killing has triggered demands for a judicial inquiry in the J&K Assembly. (Representative image)

The killing of Ganderbal resident Rashid Ahmad Mughal in an Army encounter on Tuesday night found an echo in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday as members from the Treasury and Opposition Benches, barring the BJP, demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

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While the Army said they had eliminated a terrorist during the encounter, which took place in Arhama forests on Tuesday night, the family claims he had no terror links. On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, which falls under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the encounter.

As the House assembled in the morning, Mubarak Gul of the National Conference stood up to draw the attention of Speaker A R Rather towards the incident. “This is an unfortunate incident; an innocent youth has been killed,” Gul said.