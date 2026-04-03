J&K encounter: L-G orders probe, says will ensure justice is served

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, which falls under Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Arhama encounter in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

The Army had said in a statement on Wednesday that a militant was killed after suspicious movement was observed in the area. However, the identity of the deceased was not released.

On Thursday, the family of the 28-year-old Rashid Ahmad Mughal claimed that he had “no links to militancy”. His brother, Ajaz Ahmad Mughal, had told The Indian Express that Rashid was an M Com degree holder who helped villagers with documentation work for a nominal fee. Two former panchayat members from the village had confirmed this.