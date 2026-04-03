J&K encounter: L-G orders probe, says will ensure justice is served
The man’s brother had told The Indian Express that Rashid was an M.Com degree holder who helped villagers with documentation work for a nominal fee. Two former panchayat members from the village had confirmed this.
The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department, which falls under Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Arhama encounter in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.
The Army had said in a statement on Wednesday that a militant was killed after suspicious movement was observed in the area. However, the identity of the deceased was not released.
On Thursday, the family of the 28-year-old Rashid Ahmad Mughal claimed that he had “no links to militancy”. His brother, Ajaz Ahmad Mughal, had told The Indian Express that Rashid was an M Com degree holder who helped villagers with documentation work for a nominal fee. Two former panchayat members from the village had confirmed this.
Posting the order to the Lok Bhawan X handle on Friday, Sinha said, “I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into the Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served.”
The Home Department order directs the District Magistrate Ganderbal to complete the inquiry within seven days. “The issue has been examined and, accordingly, you are requested to get a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry conducted into the matter to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Rashid Ahmad Mughal… The inquiry may be completed within a period of seven days and the report be submitted to the Home Department.”
According to Ajaz, Rashid left home on Tuesday morning and did not return in the evening. “We called him around 6 pm. His phone was switched off. He had an old phone, and we thought it must have broken down.” He said that on Wednesday morning, the Station House Officer (SHO) paid him a visit. “He told me that my brother had an accident and asked me to come along,” claimed Ajaz. “They took me to the police control room in Srinagar and asked me to identify a body. I was shocked to see it was my brother’s.”
Ajaz said police told him that his brother was a militant. “I told them it was not true. I asked them to hand over the body, but they refused,” he claimed. “They took it to Handwara; I was the only family member accompanying it.”
Story continues below this ad
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sought a “transparent” probe into Rashid’s death. His predecessor, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, and an MP from his party, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, had also highlighted the incident.
Ganderbal Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Ahmad Poswal, had told The Indian Express that they are verifying whether Rashid had a past militant record.
“His brother is in Pakistan,” SSP Poswal said. “It was an Army operation, and an AK-56 rifle has been recovered.”
Ajaz had claimed it is not true that his brother, Ishfaq Ahmad Mighal, is in Pakistan. “He was killed in 2000, and we did not even get his body.”
Story continues below this ad
The Defence spokesperson, when contacted, had said, “The family can claim anything. It is a sensitive issue; the truth will come out.”
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More