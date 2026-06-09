Zojila tunnel hits breakthrough stage, Nitin Gadkari highlights strategic importance

Marking a major milestone, National Highways & Infrastructure Development corporation limited (NHIDCL), an agency of Ministry of Road transport and highways (MoRTH), Tuesday achieved a breakthrough of ambitious Zojila tunnel on Sonmarg-Kargil section of National Highway- 01 (NH-01) in Jammu & Kashmir.

A breakthrough is the point or moment when a tunnel being excavated from both ends finally connects, marking the completion of a critical work. This tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Sonamarg (J&K) and Minamarg (Ladakh), which used to be closed around six month for heavy winters.

Located in the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, the 14-km tunnel, one of the most difficult road projects in India, is scheduled to be completed by February 2028. This is the part of a 33-km project undertaken by NHIDCL, where apart from this tunnel, a road from Z-Morh tunnel to the Zojila tunnel is also being built. The total cost of both projects are around Rs. 7000 crore.