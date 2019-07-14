Kashmir woman crosses over to PoK, probe on

A woman from North Kashmir’s border town of Uri has managed to cross the highly secured Line of Control (LoC) to reach her relatives in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), police officials have said.

Police have filed a missing person’s complaint and will take up the matter with the Army, which can subsequently approach the Pakistani Army over the case, a police officer said.

A local unit of the Army is also probing how the woman managed to cross the LoC despite strong checks, an Army officer said.

The woman, identified as Shaheena Begum (32), went missing on June 25. According to the J&K police, she had a dispute with her husband and told him that she was going to meet her relatives in Sahoora village in Baramulla district.

Sahoora is the last village on the Indian side of the LoC, and is around 20 km from Uri.

Sources said Shaheena crossed an Army checkpoint near Sahoora and was allowed to proceed after she informed them that she was going to meet her maternal uncle.

Shaheena’s family realised that she was missing after her cousin passed the same Army checkpost, and was told that Shaheena had informed them of her intention to visit Sahoora, a police probe has found.

Another officer said, “Through the family members, we have come to know that she has crossed (the LoC) and is presently on the other side… The woman has relatives there (in PoK).”