No meal after 10 pm: Kashmiri wedding chefs crack the whip on late-night feasts

For years, late-night wedding feasts have been a subject of public criticism in Kashmir, with guests and hosts routinely complaining about dinners being served well past midnight. Yet, the practice has continued unabated.

Now, in an unusual intervention, the Wazas — traditional chefs responsible for cooking and serving the elaborate multi-course meal — have decided that they have had enough, warning that they will not serve dinner or lunch after a stipulated time.

The decision to fix a time for serving the wedding feast was taken during a meeting of the chefs held in Srinagar on Tuesday. Narrating their experiences, the chefs said that some wedding feasts were being served as late as close to the break of dawn.