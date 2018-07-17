Kashmir: Weapons, explosives with Pakistani markings recovered in Pulwama, two held

Searches were carried in Naina Batapora village and a Chinese pistol, seven live nine mm rounds, one magazine and one 7.62 mm round was recovered from the possession of Sabzar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Khellan. (Photo: ANI) Searches were carried in Naina Batapora village and a Chinese pistol, seven live nine mm rounds, one magazine and one 7.62 mm round was recovered from the possession of Sabzar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Khellan. (Photo: ANI)

Two persons were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including some items with Pakistani markings, recovered from their possession during two separate raids in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said Tuesday. Police launched searches in Dangerpora Arihal village of the district and recovered explosive materials from the house of Bilal Ahmad Ganai, a police spokesman said.

The recoveries include detonator, detonating material, connecting wires, electric chargers, batteries, mobile phones and remote control activating devices, he said.

Some of the seized items are marked with symbols of Pakistan, the spokesman said. Separately, he said, searches were also carried in Naina Batapora village and a Chinese pistol, seven live nine mm rounds, one magazine and one 7.62 mm round was recovered from the possession of Sabzar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Khellan.

Subsequently, cases were registered in both the seizures and the accused persons were taken into custody for further investigation, the spokesman said.

