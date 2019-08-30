Kashmir was never yours, Rajnath Singh tells Pakistan

RAISING THE issue of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) the second time in less than a fortnight, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday that Pakistan has “no locus standi on Kashmir”, and the “truth is that PoK including Gilgit-Baltistan has been under Pakistan’s illegal occupation”.

Speaking in Leh — his first visit after the government’s decision to scrap J&K’s special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Singh said: “I want to ask Pakistan when was Kashmir with you that you keep crying about it. In fact, Pakistan is part of India. On what issue are you aggrieved? Why you are unnecessarily crying? Stop crying.”

“We respected your existence after Pakistan became a separate country. It does not mean you keep saying whatever you want and keep commenting on Kashmir in a planned way,” he said.

“Kashmir is a part of India and nobody has any doubt about it… Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir. Rather, it continues to illegally occupy the entire PoK along with Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said, adding that Indian Parliament had unanimously passed a resolution in February 1994 “in which India’s position has been clearly defined”. Singh said Pakistan should, instead, “pay attention to the human rights violations of the people of PoK”.

On making Ladakh a Union Territory, Singh said the government had not only honoured public sentiment but provided a solution to people’s problems.

At a public meeting in Haryana on August 18, Singh had said: “Whatever talks take place, that will be on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. No talks will be done on another issue.” And, just two days before that, Singh said in Pokharan that India remained “firmly committed” to the doctrine of “no first use” for nuclear weapons but indicated that this may not be etched in stone.

MoS in the PMO Jitendra Singh was reported as telling a delegation of students from J&K on Thursday that “there will be a time when PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be part of India”. — With PTI, Leh