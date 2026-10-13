Waqf board pushes uniform sermons in J&K mosques, backtracks after backlash

In a recent meeting of the Waqf board, the idea of uniform sermons on Fridays and other important religious occasions in the Valley has triggered a backlash.

In a video of the meeting of the board held on Saturday, discussions could be heard about constitution of a committee of imams and senior religious scholars to choose topics for the uniform sermons.

However, after the discussions sparked outrage, including from the CM, Waqf board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi said on Tuesday that no such directions were passed. “The move was discussed by imams and religious scholars associated with the Waqf, who should be allowed to function independently,” she said.

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Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: “This is an unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and will not be accepted under any circumstances. The BJP-appointed chairperson must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters.”

This is an unacceptable attempt by the BJP to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims and will not be accepted under any circumstances. The BJP appointed Chairperson must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2026

Kashmir’s head cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed displeasure at the proposed move. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu & Kashmir (MMU), a representative amalgam of leading religious and socio-religious organisations of J&K, headed by Mirwaiz said on Tuesday that even the suggestion that a statutory body could determine or regulate what is to be preached from the mimbar (pulpit) is “ridiculous, and will never be accepted by the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir.”

MMU strongly rejects any attempt by the Waqf Board to prescribe uniform Friday sermons. The Mimbar is an Amanah, and religious guidance is the domain of Ulema and Imams, not state-linked bodies. Such interference in matters of faith and religious practice is unacceptable. The Waqf Board must confine itself to its administrative responsibilities. — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) October 13, 2026

In a statement, the organisation also underscored that religious guidance is the domain of ulema, imams and recognised religious institutions, rooted in Islamic scholarship and the traditions of the different schools of thought. “The state or government cannot assume for itself the authority to determine religious discourse and scripted speech to be delivered, or interfere in matters of faith and religious practice,” it said.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the idea of uniform sermons, questioning the rationale behind such directives. In a video statement, she said that Friday sermons are primarily shaped by the issues and circumstances confronting a particular region or locality, while also addressing wider social and national concerns. Imposing a uniform template on these sermons, she said, disregards the diversity of local realities and the role of religious scholars in guiding their communities.

Drawing parallels with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Mufti said opposition to such measures stems from the concern that uniformity cannot be imposed on a diverse society without disregarding its distinct religious practices, customs and traditions. “India’s strength lies in its pluralism, where different communities have the freedom to follow their respective faiths and traditions, and not in forcing them into a single framework,” she said.

Issuing a clarification during a press conference on Tuesday, Waqf chief Andrabi cautioned political parties against “politicising” the board in J&K. “This isn’t about politics. The decision on the contents of Friday sermons is up to the imams themselves. I head a religious body and our contention is that we should be able to discuss issues and concerns of our society,” she said.

(Edited by Deepika Singh)