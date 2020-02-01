Kashmir visit: PM Modi asks ministers for feedback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Express photo: Amit Mehra/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Express photo: Amit Mehra/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all ministers who visited Kashmir recently to give their feedback on progress of various development projects and welfare schemes to his office.

The PMO has handed over a proforma containing five to six questions to each of the 37 ministers who visited the Valley recently and interacted with local people in different areas.

“The questions deal with implementation of central welfare schemes and their reach. All ministers have been asked give their honest feedback. The PM has even told the ministers not toe the political line in their answers, rather describe what they have seen,” a government source said. So far, 14 ministers have submitted their assessment on the implementation of the welfare schemes in a proforma so that action can be taken on the basis of the feedback.

