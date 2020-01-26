Republic Day: Cellular services back in Valley, 2G internet remains snapped in Srinagar

The pre-paid cellphone service (voice and SMS) was restored in the valley on December 19, over five months after it was suspended. The pre-paid cellphone service (voice and SMS) was restored in the valley on December 19, over five months after it was suspended.

Cellular services that were suspended in Kashmir on Sunday morning in view of securities due to Republic Day celebrations was restored in the Valley around 3 pm. However, 2G mobile internet services that were snapped on Saturday evening continue to remain suspended.

Several telecom operators on Saturday afternoon had started restoring 2G internet services following the J&K Home department’s order to restore mobile internet services in the Valley.

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic and Independence days have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations, according to PTI.

Pre-paid cellphone service (voice and SMS) was restored in the valley on December 19, over five months after it was suspended as part of a clampdown hours before the abrogation of Article 370. A week later, broadband and data services were also restored but restrictions on social media will continue until January 31.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in Kashmir as security forces were deployed along all the roads leading to the venue of the main official function in the Valley to ensure the smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations.

Security forces were also deployed on high-rise buildings to keep a vigil on the movement of people. However, the roads in the Valley wore a deserted look as people preferred to stay indoors, PTI reported.

‘Wilful desecration of Indian Constitution’

Earlier today, hitting out at the Centre over the continued suspension of cellular services in Jammu and Kashmir, Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained former state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday accused the BPJ government of “wilfully desecrating and violating Indian Constitution,” while celebrating the 71st Republic Day.

“The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that’s wilfully desecrated & violated Indian Constitution isn’t lost on anyone. Meanwhile, Kashmir witnesses another shutdown and suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed,” Itlija, who has been using her mother’s account said in a tweet.

Mehbooba, along with several political leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, has been under detention in a guesthouse in Srinagar since August 5.

