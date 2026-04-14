Days after Kashmir universities cancel MoUs, US-based NGO ‘temporarily suspends’ activities

“KCF has temporarily suspended all activities, including mentorship, expert sessions, and social wellness programmes,” a note on the KCF website reads. “We will resume operations once the necessary approvals are obtained from the competent authorities,” it said.
Three top universities of Kashmir, the University of Kashmir, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), have recently cancelled their MoUs with the KCF for “collaborative initiatives” in the field of emerging technologies.
The University of Kashmir and the Islamic University of Technology and Science said that a “review by competent authorities” has determined that the MoU is against the “larger institutional interest” as a reason for the cancellation of their MoUs. SKUAST did not give any reason for its action.
The Kashmir Care Foundation is a US-based non-profit organisation of Kashmiri diaspora that organised mentorship programmes, seminars and webinars for students in Jammu and Kashmir. The foundation had been collaborating with universities in the Valley.
KCF president Altaf Lal had on Sunday told The Indian Express that he did not know why the universities cancelled the MoUs.
“I am as ignorant about the development as anyone else,” he said, adding, “However, I have responded to the respective universities and honourable Chancellor.”
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Immediately after it was informed about the termination of the MoUs, the KCF website had gone down, with a message saying that it was “under maintenance”. Now, only a landing page is accessible on the website, which displays the message that the foundation has “temporarily suspended all its activities”.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More