Days after Kashmir universities cancel MoUs, US-based NGO ‘temporarily suspends’ activities

KCF president Altaf Lal had on Sunday told The Indian Express that he did not know why the universities cancelled the MoUs.

Days after three universities in Kashmir terminated their MoUs with the Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), the US-based non-profit has “temporarily suspended” its activities.

“KCF has temporarily suspended all activities, including mentorship, expert sessions, and social wellness programmes,” a note on the KCF website reads. “We will resume operations once the necessary approvals are obtained from the competent authorities,” it said.

Three top universities of Kashmir, the University of Kashmir, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), have recently cancelled their MoUs with the KCF for “collaborative initiatives” in the field of emerging technologies.