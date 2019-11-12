Kashmir: Two militants killed in Bandipore

One more militant has been killed in a security operation in north Kashmir’s Bandipore district on Monday. This comes after a militant was killed when the operation began in Lavdara area on Sunday afternoon.

A J&K Police spokesperson said one of the militants has been identified as a Pakistani codenamed Talha, who was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The identity of the other militant is being ascertained, the spokesperson said. “As per the police records, he was operating as commander of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the areas of Bandipora and was wanted by law for his involvement in terror crimes and civilian atrocities,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Identity of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosive materials, if any.”