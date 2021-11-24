J-K: 3 TRF militants, including self-styled commander wanted in civilian killings, shot dead

Three militants, including a self-styled commander of terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), wanted in the recent civilian killings in the city, were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday, officials said.

The brief shootout occurred at the Rambagh area in the city, they said.

Officials said the three militants, including Mehran Shalla, the self-styled commander of TRF, were travelling in a car when they were waylaid by the security forces.

The militants were shot dead as they tried to escape, they said.

Apart from Shalla, a resident of the Jamalata area of the city, the other two slain militants are Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Sheikh, both residents of Pulwama, officials said.

According to the officials, the militants were affiliated with TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Mehran was wanted by the security forces in connection with several civilian killings, including the shooting of two teachers inside a school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar last month, they said.

Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Bandipora

Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. However, no damage was done as the grenade missed the intended target, they said.



The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora, the officials said.

The grenade exploded on the roadside without causing any damage, they said.