Kashmir: Top JeM commander among three killed in gunfight between security forces, militants

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was among three militants killed in a gunbattle between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday. Three soldiers were also injured during the operation.

Police officials said an encounter broke out in Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam district after a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by security forces on Friday morning.

“Three terrorists were killed in the operation. One of them was identified as JeM commander Waleed, who was an IED expert,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express, adding that his name was high on the list of wanted terrorists in the Valley.

Addressing a press conference in the afternoon in Srinagar, Kumar said Waleed had escaped four times from such cordons. “He was active for the last one-and-a-half years…” he said.

Police said that of the 12 most wanted militants in the Valley, two were killed recently.

The IGP also said the allegation that police were harassing the families of militants was incorrect. “This is wrong. We don’t harass any family,” he said.

In the Valley, 133 militants have been killed this year as part of anti-militancy operations which have seen an increase from March this year. So far in July, 15 militants have been killed in the Valley.

