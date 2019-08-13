Kashmir Times editor seeks urgent hearing of plea for removal of media restrictions in J-K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Anuradha Bhasin, Editor of Kashmir Times, to hand over a memo to the apex court registrar for urgent listing of her plea seeking removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of provisions of Article 370.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Bhasin, “you hand over the memo to the registrar and he will look into it”.

Grover told the bench that Bhasin is an editor of a leading daily in Kashmir and there has been a complete lockdown in the Valley due to which journalists are unable to work.

To this, the bench said, “We will see”.