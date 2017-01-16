Kashmir: Three militants killed in encounter in Anantnag

Three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (Source: Google maps) Three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (Source: Google maps)

Three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the army said today.

The militants were killed in the encounter at Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district, an army official said.

WATCH VIDEO | Three Militants Killed In Encounter In Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag District

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the village, security forces yesterday launched a search operation in the area.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them.The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

The exchange of fire went on till late in the evening after which it was halted for the night, the official said, adding it was resumed in the wee hours today and the three militants were killed in the gunfight.

Three AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said adding the operation has been called off.

