Kashmir terror recruitment case: Witness examined in Kerala HC

IN A rare instance, a witness in the 2008 Kashmir terror recruitment case was on Tuesday examined before the Kerala High Court.

The witness examination took place before a Division Bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran, which is hearing appeals filed by the NIA and the convicts against the trial court verdict.

Examination of witnesses is usually completed before a trial court and the High Court only hears arguments about the evidence already produced during trial.

However, in this case, in which the trial court had convicted 13 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Nazeer, the counsel for the convicts argued that the records of a telephone call that was relied upon by the NIA to implicate them was not duly attested by the concerned witness, a BSNL official.

Assistant Solicitor General S Manu, who appeared for the NIA, had then moved an application, urging the court to allow him to examine the official. Allowing the request, the court asked the witness to appear before it on Tuesday. Accordingly, the witness appeared before the court and was examined and the attestation duly done.

Nazeer and others who are lodged in a Bengaluru prison were produced before the court virtually while some of the accused on bail appeared in person.

The case hit the headlines when some terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K. Four of those killed hailed from Kerala. During the probe, the NIA found evidence that these terrorists had contacted the convicts over the phone a day before the encounter.