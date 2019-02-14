Pulwama terror attack: HC suspends work, many organisations call for bandh tomorrow

The attack on a CRPF convoy by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Kashmir Thursday evoked strong condemnation from political parties across the spectrum and various other organisations in Jammu region, with Chamber of Commerce and Industry giving a call for bandh on Friday.

Calling for a peaceful bandh on Friday, JCCI president Rakesh Gupta at a press conference appealed people to pray for eternal peace for the departed and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wake up to the factual security situation on the ground.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association decided to suspend work in courts across the region, including high court and tribunals. High Court Bar president B.S. Slathia said the decision to suspend work was in protest against the “dastardly act of frustrated terrorists” and as a mark of respect to the departed souls and to express solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families. The Bar Association will also take out a protest march on Friday from the high court complex here, he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik strongly condemned the terrorist attack and observed that the forces responsible for the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir want to prove their presence. He urged the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front. He also directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

“Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility. Such actions will not deter the resolve of our Security Forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last,” the Governor said.

State BJP termed the attack on CRPF vehicle as an “act of cowardice” and warned militants and their masters sitting across the border that they will pay a heavy price for it. The party’s state president Ravinder Raina said that Pakistan, after getting frustrated in view of recent conduct of peaceful local body and panchayat elections, “has caused this dastardly and inhuman act to spread fear among the common man in Kashmir in view of impending elections in the state.”

The blood of martyrs will never go waste and the might of Indian Army will crush militancy and their masters across borders, Raina said. He expressed sympathies to the families of martyrs, saying that the nation is indebted to them.

Former Deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta accused Pakistan of thrusting terrorism upon India and appealed to people of Kashmir to understand the designs of militants. He asked them to come forward to strengthen democracy in the state and teach a lesson to separatist Hurriyat and other Kashmir based politicians who support militants sponsored by Pakistan and their ideology.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali expressed grief over the death of CRPF personnel in the militant attack, saying that his heart goes with bereaved families of brave soldiers who laid their lives for the nation.

He conveyed his sympathies with families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

National Conference leader and former MLA Kalakote Th Rachpal Singh condemned the militant attack as “cowardice incident’’ and urged upon both the Central and State Governments to take strong measures to curb the terrorism which is raising its ugly head every now and then.

A well-known educationist in Poonch district, Dr Shazad Malik, described the militant attack as “cowardice” saying that “reflects the frustration of the anti-India forces who are unable to stand face to face with our brave security forces”. He also said the nation stands united with the families of these martyred soldiers.

Team Jammu chairperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal asked the Centre and state government to adopt a proactive policy to flush out and eliminate militants operating in the state. While paying tributes to martyred CRPF personnel, he said that time has come when security forces shall be asked to attack and destroy militant training camps across the border, giving a clear message to Pakistan that it should either stop the use of its land for mushrooming terror camps or face consequences.

Anti-Terrorist Front India’s national president Viresh Shandaliya asked Centre to avenge the killing of CRPF personnel. Warning BJP of the debacle in coming polls if PM Narendra Modi government did not take action against Pakistan, he said that the neighbouring country only understand the language of war.