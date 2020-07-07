Kashmir teacher arrested for sexual assault on woman, search on for two more

According to a police statement, the police received a complaint that a woman was “kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three men”. (File) According to a police statement, the police received a complaint that a woman was “kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three men”. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Kulgam district, while two others “are being actively sought”.

According to a police statement, the police received a complaint that a woman was “kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three men”. Police said that they arrested the main accused within 24 hours of registration of the case while a search is on for the other two.

The police statement also said, “There are rumours being floated by miscreants that police has let off the accused persons or that the medical examiner was trying to convince the victim to change her statement. The rumours are baseless and are being propagated to create unrest.”

The three accused, who are teachers with the Education Department, were suspended after the case came to light.

“On the basis of written complaint submitted… regarding sexual harassment of a local girl… mentioned teachers are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect pending enquiry,” an order issued by the Zonal Education Officer D H Pora said.

