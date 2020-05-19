J&K: Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Srinagar; mobile internet suspended

The militants fired at the security forces during the search operation. (Representational Image) The militants fired at the security forces during the search operation. (Representational Image)

An encounter between the security forces and an unspecified number of militants is underway in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area. Upon receiving the input about the presence of the militants, security forces cordoned off the area and mobile internet services have been suspended.

Encounter has started in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, says Police. @IndianExpress — Adil Akhzer (@adilakhzer) May 18, 2020

Also, the security forces, comprising of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, were fired upon by the militants during the search operation. As of now, there have been no report of any casualty in the ongoing encounter.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

