Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
COVID19

J&K: Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Srinagar; mobile internet suspended

The security forces, comprising of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, were fired upon by the militants during the search operation and the exchange of fire is underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2020 5:52:06 am
The militants fired at the security forces during the search operation. (Representational Image)

An encounter between the security forces and an unspecified number of militants is underway in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area. Upon receiving the input about the presence of the militants, security forces cordoned off the area and mobile internet services have been suspended.

Also, the security forces, comprising of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, were fired upon by the militants during the search operation. As of now, there have been no report of any casualty in the ongoing encounter.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement