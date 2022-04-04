One CRPF personnel killed, another injured in militant attack in heart of Srinagar

A paramilitary personnel was killed and another injured in a shoot-and-run militant attack in the heart of Srinagar on Monday afternoon. The attack came barely hours after suspected militants shot at and injured two non-local labourers in south Kashmir.

On Monday afternoon, militants fired at two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Maisuma neighbourhood of Srinagar. Police sources say that the militants fired from point-blank range injuring the two CRPF personnel before making their escape.

The injured paramilitary personnel were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A joint team of J-K Police and paramilitary personnel immediately rushed to the spot, cordoned the area and launched a search operation to trace the militants behind the attack.

The attack on the paramilitary personnel came barely hours after a suspected militant attack on the non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On Monday afternoon, suspected militants fired at and injured two non-local labourers in the Lajoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Police sources said that the labourers, both residents of Bihar, were fired at from close range by the militants. While one of the labourers was hit in his leg and arm, another received a firearm injury on his arm. While the labourers were rushed to Pulwama hospital, doctors said their condition is stable.

The Kashmir valley has seen a spurt in the militant attack in recent days, especially on non-local workers. Since March 19, four attacks on non-local workers have been reported in the valley. On Sunday, a driver and a conductor – both residents of Pathankot in Punjab – were injured when militants fired at them in Nowpora village of Litter in Pulwama.