J-K: Migrant voters give hope to BJP in Kashmir, party shifts focus to 10 Valley seats

Encouraged by an analysis of results of the Lok Sabha elections in the Valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its eyes on several assembly segments in the region. The party, which was catapulted to number one position owing to calls of a boycott by opposition parties and favouring migrant voters in Tral assembly segment, hopes to continue the trend.

While the three seats in the valley were won by the National Conference (NC), a detailed study of the election results have given fresh hope to the saffron party.

Of the 1019 votes polled (1.14 per cent turnout) in Tral assembly segment that witnessed an unprecedented boycott, BJP secured 323 votes, 89 more than National Conference’s 234 votes. “The results are encouraging. First, the results of the municipal and panchayat elections were in our favour and now the outcome of the parliamentary elections has also given us hopes,” said a senior party leader. “We are hopeful to further strengthen our position in the valley. If all goes well, we are hopeful to get at least a couple of seats from the valley in the coming assembly elections”.

The analysis revealed that out of the 13,537 migrant votes polled on the three parliamentary seats of the valley, 11,648 votes (86 per cent) were polled in favour of the BJP. The party is now planning to focus on the migrant voters and convince them to turn out to vote in the assembly elections. “The Kashmiri Pandits have been voting for us for quite some time now. But the challenge before us is to motivate a majority of them to cast their vote,” said a party leader. “We would be working with them in a more focussed way. Their full participation is key to our plans”

A senior leader said that the BJP has shifted its focus on 10 assembly segments of the valley – eight of them in south Kashmir. These assembly segments have seen very little voter turnout in recent elections. Besides Tral, the party is focussing on Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Bijbehara, Kulgam, Homshalibugh and Shopian assembly segments of south Kashmir.

While only 657 votes (0.77 per cent) were polled in Pulwama assembly segment, the Wachi constituency saw 1405 votes (1.68 per cent). Assembly segments of Rajpora with 1568 votes, Homeshalibugh with 882 votes and Bijbehara with 1911 votes also witnessed a poor turnout. Just 4.34 per cent polling was recorded in the Sopore assembly segment of north Kashmir while Habbakadal constituency of Srinagar saw a turnout of 4.26 per cent. Both these assembly segments have a substantial number of migrant voters.