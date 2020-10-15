Kashmir: SPO, SSB man go missing with rifles; search on

The SSB constable was posted with the 114 Battalion and his Insas service rifle and some rounds of ammunition are missing, said sources. (File)

Two security personnel — a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable and a Special Police Officer (SPO) — have gone missing from their camps in central Kashmir’s Budgam district within hours.

According to sources, their service rifles have also been reported missing from the camps.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “The SPO issue is confirmed but we are verifying about the SSB man. The SSB man seems to have gone on unauthorised absence.”

Police sources say they apprehend that the SPO has joined militant ranks.

The SSB constable was posted with the 114 Battalion and his Insas service rifle and some rounds of ammunition are missing, said sources.

Hours after the SSB constable went missing, an SPO posted at the camp of J&K Police’s Special Operations Group at Chadoora was reported missing. Police sources said he was posted at the camp for five years. The sources also said two AK-47 rifles, including his service rifle, were missing.

After the security personnel went missing, police registered cases and launched a search.

