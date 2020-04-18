J&K: Three CRPF personnel killed in Sopore militant attack

Three CRPF men were killed after militants fired at a checkpoint in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday evening.
“There was a naka (checkpoint) in the area. They(militants) fired at us and we retaliated. We have lost three men,” Zulfiquar Hasan, CRPF’s Special DG (J&K Zone) told The Indian Express. He said that some CRPF men have suffered some injuries as well.
A CRPF spokesperson said the militants fired upon a joint troop of F/179 battalion of CRPF and J&K Police.
Superintendent of police (SP) Sopore, Javid Iqbal, said they had launched a cordon and search operation in the area and a manhunt was on to nab the militants.
