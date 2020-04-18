J&K: Three CRPF personnel killed in Sopore militant attack

Some CRPF men have suffered some injuries as well in the firing. (File) Some CRPF men have suffered some injuries as well in the firing. (File)

Three CRPF men were killed after militants fired at a checkpoint in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday evening.

“There was a naka (checkpoint) in the area. They(militants) fired at us and we retaliated. We have lost three men,” Zulfiquar Hasan, CRPF’s Special DG (J&K Zone) told The Indian Express. He said that some CRPF men have suffered some injuries as well.

A CRPF spokesperson said the militants fired upon a joint troop of F/179 battalion of CRPF and J&K Police.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sopore, Javid Iqbal, said they had launched a cordon and search operation in the area and a manhunt was on to nab the militants.

