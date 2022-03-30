scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Watch: Woman hurls bomb at CRPF bunker in Kashmir’s Sopore

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the woman in the video has been identified.

By: Express Web Desk |
March 30, 2022 12:23:52 pm
A screengrab from the video of shared by CRPF in Kashmir

A woman clad in a burqa hurled a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district on Tuesday, showed a video shared by the CRPF. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the woman in the video has been identified. She will be arrested soon, he said. More details are awaited.

