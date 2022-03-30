Watch: Woman hurls bomb at CRPF bunker in Kashmir’s Sopore

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A woman clad in a burqa hurled a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district on Tuesday, showed a video shared by the CRPF. There have been no reports of injuries so far.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the woman in the video has been identified. She will be arrested soon, he said. More details are awaited.
#WATCH Bomb hurled at CRPF bunker by a burqa-clad woman in Sopore yesterday#Jammu&Kashmir
(Video source: CRPF) pic.twitter.com/Pbqtpcu2HY
— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.