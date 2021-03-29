J&K: Municipal councillor, policeman shot dead by militants in Sopore

Updated: March 29, 2021 2:56:35 pm
A municipal councillor and a policeman were killed and another councillor was injured in a militant attack outside the municipal office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The militants targeted the councillors while they were holding a meeting at the Lone Building, where the office of the Sopore Municipal Council is located.
In a tweet, J&K Police said that police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councillor Riyaz Ahmad were killed in the attack while another councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured.
“Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off and further details shall follow,” police tweeted.
Police sources said that the injured councillor is the father-in-law of a slain councillor and is in critical condition. He has been referred to Srinagar, they said.
The latest attack comes two days after two militants and a soldier were killed in a fierce gunfight in South Kashmir. The encounter was the third gunfight in Shopian, a militant hotbed, in recent days.
